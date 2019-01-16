A program to train and arm school employees in Tamaqua, Schuylkill County is on hold — at least until two lawsuits against the school district are resolved.
The board voted Tuesday night to suspend the implementation of a controversial policy that would have made the district the first in the state with armed teachers, after an uproar from some in the community and lawsuits from the teachers’ union and parents.
School board president Larry Wittig indicated that he stood by the policy but did not want the board to spend money putting it into motion before the court had ruled.
“We need to suspend the implementation — not the substance — of [Policy] 705,” Wittig said at the meeting. “We could invest a lot of money into training, a lot of time and effort... and I think it’s a prudent thing from a fiscal perspective to not implement it or to suspend the implementation at this time.”
The board members behind the policy had previously vowed to move forward and had said they would not rescind the plan. Early this month, parents alleged that the board had not responded to questions about whether any teachers had been armed. Parents and community members have opposed the policy, questioning whether the board had thoroughly researched safety options and expressing concern about having guns in classrooms and around children.
“Last night, the school board took an important step toward doing the right thing by suspending Policy 705 pending the outcome of the lawsuits filed against them by teachers and parents,” a Facebook post by the group Tamaqua Citizens for Safe Schools read Wednesday morning. “However, once again we need to ask, is Policy 705 really about the safety of our children and schools?”
The policy, which aims to allow willing school employees (including teachers) at the district’s four schools to carry concealed weapons during the school day, was quietly passed in September. After the local newspaper reported its existence, the plan quickly drew concern and outrage from parents, teachers, and community members.
Wittig and board member Nicholas Boyle said the policy would give schools an immediate way to respond to an active shooter. They said it was the most affordable proposal, saying the district didn’t have enough money to hire armed school resource officers.
Parents have contended that the policy is vague, does not provide details about training and qualifications, and does not provide for an independent mental assessment of employees seeking to carry weapons. Many concerned with school security said they would prefer for the district to hire trained officers.
“Concerned parents and teachers -- many of them responsible and supportive gun owners -- were incredulous that the District planned to allow teachers to carry concealed weapons in classrooms and that the Board had passed the Policy without public debate,” said a Jan. 3 lawsuit filed by three parents and a grandparent.
Because state law generally prohibits weapons on school grounds, the teachers’ union argued in its court filing that the school board was illegally authorizing employees to carry firearms, something it said the state legislature would need to approve. The school board has maintained that it operated within state law.
“There is no statute that specifically grants school districts of the second class the authority to arm teachers and other school employees,” the parents’ lawsuit reads.
At Tuesday’s meeting and a committee meeting the week before, Boyle sought to tie the opposition to the policy to what he called the “anti-gun, anti-Second Amendment” lobby, referencing a statewide gun-control group, CeaseFire PA, that has worked with opponents of the policy.
In fact, the opposition to the policy formed within the local community, chiefly among a large group of parents, many of whom are gun owners.
“We are not and have never been anti gun,” a Facebook post by the group Tamaqua Citizens for Safe Schools read Wednesday morning. “We want trained professional officers to protect our students and staff.”
Before voting no on the suspension, Boyle alleged that the anti-gun group “would run down to borough hall and demand firearm bans” if a tragedy were to occur at a Tamaqua school.
“I really believed at that time that the board, the administration, had truly believed that this was the best way to protect our students,” said resident Lisa Behr at the meeting. “It has gone from that to a Second Amendment push and I am very disturbed by it... What we need is policy that’s based on the best for our students. That statement proved and showed the true intent of this policy, and it’s completely disturbing.”
Another resident asked whether the board could now look into hiring an armed officer for the rest of this school year while the lawsuits are pending. Wittig said he would love that but did not say the board would explore it.
“We will also continually look at measures, as in re-configuring entryways to schools that are vulnerable, counseling, all of those other things, including apps, including early warning detection systems. All those things we’re looking at," he said, referring to some alternative measures proposed by parents at a November meeting.