City officials announced Wednesday the resurrection and enforcement of a decade-old initiative to assure that lost or stolen guns are properly reported missing.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a morning news conference at the DA’s Office that the city’s Failure to Report Lost or Stolen Firearm code, which requires that swiped firearms be reported, has gone underused by gun owners.
The code dictates heavy fines and possible jail time for any gun owner who doesn’t report when a firearm is lost or stolen.
City officials said enforcement would help track distribution of firearms through city streets, would help prevent illegal trafficking of weapons and would help keep them from violent offenders and children.
The city is establishing a 30-day amnesty period for people who have not yet reported their guns lost or stolen to do so.
Krasner said the goal of the initiative is to “enforce City Council’s ordinance, which is designed to hold accountable irresponsible individuals who fail to report lost or stolen firearms.”
“It’s pretty easy. Somebody steals your gun, or you lose your gun, get on the phone and call 911 to let them know that happened. That’s it.”
He said the ordinance “is not something that regulates guns. It doesn’t even regulate gun owners. It’s something that regulates people who say they have lost their guns, or who say their guns were stolen.”
Krasner said many of the guns claimed to be lost or stolen never were. "They were sold illegally, and they end up in the hands of people who commit crimes,” the district attorney said.
Many illegal gun purchases, Police Commissioner Richard Ross said, are bought by people looking to avoid the required criminal background check.
The city ordinance was challenged in court by the National Rifle Association in a lawsuit claiming the code violated gun owners' civil rights. Since the lawsuit, the code has not been enforced in 10 years.
Krasner dismantled a program called GunStat, initiated in 2012 by former District Attorney Seth Williams to reduce gun violence in certain crime hot spots and later expanded. Under GunStat, prosecutors sought state prison sentences for defendants in gun-possession cases, tracked offenders, and shared intelligence with other city agencies.
This is a developing story and will be updated.