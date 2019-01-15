TRENTON — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday denounced the state’s corporate tax incentive program, calling it part of a “rigged” system that rewarded the “well-connected” at the expense of taxpayers.
“For the past year, this administration has fought to create a New Jersey that works for everyone,” Murphy planned to say Tuesday before an audience of lawmakers and others gathered in the ornate Assembly chamber for his first State of the State address, according to a copy of his speech.
“This is just the latest glaring example of what we are up against -- a system that has been rigged to work for a favored few,” Murphy planned to say, a week after the state comptroller found poor oversight of New Jersey’s economic development programs.
A year into his tenure, Murphy, a Democrat, is looking for a reset: He has enacted a number of liberal policies but clashed with lawmakers from his own party over high-profile issues like the state budget and his efforts to legalize recreational marijuana and raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Murphy’s address comes as the Legislature continues to investigate the administration's handling of sexual assault allegations against a former high-ranking official. The hearings have tested Murphy’s credibility as a progressive and leader residents could trust Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s tumultuous tenure.
Murphy pointed to a number of accomplishments on his liberal agenda: new laws aimed at closing the pay gap between men and women, mandating paid sick leave, making certain undocumented immigrants eligible for college financial aid, enacting automatic voter registration, and signing tougher gun restrictions, among others.
The governor used the comptroller’s report to make the case that tax incentives can only go so far in creating a “stronger and fairer” New Jersey. He called for more investment in education, infrastructure, and workforce development.
The incentives program expires in July, and Murphy called for caps on tax credits and other changes.
Murphy renewed his pitch for legalizing “adult-use” marijuana, casting the policy in terms of social justice and saying it would benefit the economy as well.
“[W]e can reverse the inequality and unfairness left from years of failed drug policies and shift public safety resources to where they can do the most good,” Murphy planned to say. “We must ensure that those with a past mark on their records because of a low-level offense can have that stain removed, so they can move forward to get a stable job or an education.”
Legalization would also “allow us to broadly benefit from creating an entirely new and legal industry, much as we did last year with sports betting,” the governor planned to say, according to his prepared remarks.