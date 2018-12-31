Some workers in Philadelphia, like those who work for the Veterans Administration in East Falls, aren’t affected by the shutdown because their agencies are fully funded. Others, like TSA officers and those who work for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, had to report to work without pay. Workers will likely get paid for the time they worked, but it’s still a burden, Shuker said: Because of a gap in pay, workers could get hit with late fees for their credit card payments or their rent. Although the government published templates for workers to send to creditors explaining their circumstances, many won’t grant exceptions, Shuker said.