January is the “busy season” for unemployment offices in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, mostly because of employers parting ways with seasonal workers.
But this year, the partial federal government shutdown has made the busy season busier.
More than 3,100 federal workers have applied for benefits through Pennsylvania’s Office of Unemployment Compensation since the shutdown started on Dec. 22, including nearly 800 from last Thursday through Wednesday, according to state officials. As of Thursday, the 27th day of the shutdown, more than 1,000 federal employees in New Jersey have filed for unemployment benefits.
Last Friday, more than 800,000 federal workers nationwide did not receive their paychecks, because they are either on unpaid leave or working even though Congress has not funded their agencies.
In Pennsylvania, more than 450 federal employees filed unemployment claims in the last week of 2018, compared to 48 in the same week the previous year, according to state officials.
President Donald Trump’s request for more than $5 billion to pay for a wall along the U.S,-Mexico border and Democrats' refusal has sparked the longest shutdown in the country’s history.
Better than 1,000 federal employees have applied for unemployment benefits in Philadelphia during the shutdown, and an additional 446 have filed across Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties.
Federal claims take longer to process than other types, because unlike other employers, federal agencies are not required to report wages to the state every quarter, said Susan Dickinson, director of the Office of Unemployment Compensation Benefits Policy. So state workers have to reach out to the human resources offices of federal agencies, which may be operating with fewer staff.
To receive unemployment benefits faster, the state recommends federal workers submit pay stubs with their applications.
After the shutdown ends and federal workers receive back pay, the state will send notices to those who received unemployment benefits. They must repay the state.
In the meantime, the state is partnering with the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey to hold a resource fair for furloughed federal workers on Tuesday. At the fair at the United Way’s office on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, federal workers can get information about financial, food, and utilities assistance from state and city agencies. The event starts at 12:30 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m.