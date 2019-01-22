The Independence Visitor Center is closed Tuesday as it scales back its days of operation while Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell remain closed because of the partial government shutdown.
Starting Wednesday, the new days of operation at the center at 6th and Market Streets will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday.
Its usual hours are 8:30 to 6 p.m. every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas, when it is closed. It scaled back its hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. earlier during the shutdown.
The center is a federal building on federal land operated by the non-profit Independence Visitor Center Corp. in cooperation with the National Parks Service, which contributes $850,000 to its operations. The parks service is among the agencies closed by the partial shutdown.
The non-profit has been covering the cost of keeping the building open daily since the shutdown began Dec. 22.
“We believe it is more important than ever that the Visitor Center remains open to provide visitors with information and encourage visitation to other attractions that remain open,” James J. Cuorato, the corporation’s president and CEO, said in a statement. "However, with the shutdown approaching one month, the IVCC cannot continue to support daily operations and maintain financial stability.”
Cuorato said the center had already instituted other cost saving measures, including canceling special programming, reducing hours for part-time staff, and asking full-time employees to work without pay one day per week.