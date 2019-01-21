The Hebrew Free Loan Society of Greater Philadelphia has added another day to its no-interest loan program for federal employees not being paid because of the government shutdown.
An anonymous donor has provided $500,000 to the nonprofit to issue $1,250 no-cost loans to federal workers who have been furloughed or are working without pay. They must live in the nine-county Philadelphia region and not make more than $65,000, up from the original limit of $50,000 when the Federal Worker Emergency Relief Loan Program was announced Friday.
Volunteers processed applications and handed out checks at the National Constitution Center, 525 Arch St., over the weekend. That continues today, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday for the same time period unless the money runs out sooner, said Marshal Granor, immediate past president of HFL. Applications can be found at the group’s website at www.hflphilly.org.
About 100 loans had been issued as of the end of day Sunday. Recipients must repay them within 90 days of receiving their first paycheck when the government reopens.