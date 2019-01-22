FBI agents say they have postponed indictments and undercover operations, and cancelled the training of state and local law enforcement agencies. They’ve put off meeting with informants and delayed interviews with child sexual assault victims. They’ve suspended payments for investigative collaborations with local police.
That’s all because of the government shutdown, according to a report released Tuesday by the FBI Agents Association, the union that represents current and retired agents.
The union said it released the report, full of anonymous personal stories from FBI special agents across the country, “to ensure that Congress, the administration, and the public are aware of the real and daily challenges faced by FBI Agents and the risks to national security posed by a prolonged shutdown,” the report said.
The FBI union urged the White House and Congressional leaders to end the partial federal government shutdown, which on Tuesday entered its 32nd day — the longest shutdown in U.S. history. The Department of Justice is one of the federal agencies for which Congress has not authorized funding because of a stalemate over the wall that President Donald Trump wants to build on the U.S.-Mexico border.
About 800,000 federal employees are either working without pay, like the majority of the FBI’s 13,000 agents, or are staying home without pay.
Over the last few months, the FBI has had to fend off accusations of political bias from President Trump and watch as the public’s faith in the FBI has eroded, especially among Republicans.
FBI agents who miss paychecks are at risk for losing security clearances if they go into debt, and if the shutdown continues, agents may choose to leave the bureau in order to find more stable employment, the union said. The FBI is paying for its operations with “increasingly limited resources,” which is not sustainable, the union wrote.
“In my area of work, a lot of valuable information is gathered from informants,” an unnamed agent working in the Northeast region said in the report. “With the government shutdown, we cannot secure safe places to meet with our informants and we cannot pay them for their information. In most cases, this means not being able to make regular meetings and missing out on information altogether, leaving a concerning gap in intel relating to national security.”
Agents also said in the report that the shutdown is stretching their personal budgets and creating added stress on themselves and their families. Field offices in New York and Newark have set up food banks for their employees.
The report is peppered with images of children’s drawings thanking FBI agents for their work.