The first of these Shyamalan figures, you could say, was Cole Seer, way back in Sixth Sense. He needed his mother to believe in his extraordinary gifts, and their concluding scene was genuinely emotional. These elements blend less smoothly in Glass — Elijah and Kevin Crumb don’t merely suffer, they cause suffering. They are often self-pitying and self-aggrandizing, and their rhetoric — “Kneel before me!” — is indeed delusional.