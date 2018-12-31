A gas leak at a Bucks County plant has prompted officials to tell residents within a half-mile of the facility to shelter in place.
Airgas, Inc,. said the leak occurred about 7 a.m. in a cylinder in a contained room at the company’s Scott Medical Products cylinder fill plant on the 6100 block of Easton Road in Plumsteadville.
“One employee was decontaminated on scene, and was taken to the local hospital in good condition for observation," Airgas said in a statement.
No other injuries have been reported.
Officials have asked residents within a half-mile of the plant to shelter in place.
Airgas said the action was taken "in an abundance of caution."
An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the leak, which Airgas employees and emergency responders were seeking to contain.