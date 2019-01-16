In a confusing turn of events stemming from the partial federal government shutdown, food stamps that would normally be disbursed in February are to be given to recipients by around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
That stipulation was announced late Wednesday morning by the state Department of Human Services, which helps distribute food stamps, allotted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
It’s a departure from a DHS announcement on Monday that said that the food stamps (now known as SNAP benefits from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) would be disbursed on Friday.
It’s good news that people will be receiving SNAP benefits for February at all, anti-hunger advocates say.
Still, the altered plans may serve to confuse SNAP recipients, who would normally get their February allotments between Feb. 1 and Feb. 14, according to advocates.
“We are concerned that people aren’t going to know why the extra money is there, and that they may not be able to budget appropriately,” said Kate Scully, director of government affairs for Philabundance, the region’s largest anti-hunger agency.
People who have accidentally gotten more money than their allotted amount in the past are penalized if they keep the overage, Scully said, adding, “Families know the government comes after them for extra money."
State officials said plans were changed because the money became available sooner than expected.
SNAP benefits are loaded onto recipients' electronic benefits transfer cards, which function like debit cards.
Initially, it appeared the partial shutdown had precluded SNAP payments for February. But federal officials discovered that they had the authority to use funds that had been appropriated before the partial shutdown that started Dec. 22. Those funds had to be distributed within 30 days, according to Ellen Vollinger, legal director of the Food Research Action Center, a Washington nonprofit working to eradicate hunger.
“It’s been a very confusing and fluid time,” Vollinger said. But, she added, “it’s very encouraging that the government has found a way to get this distribution done.”