SUNRISE, Fla. – Carter Hart’s was less than seven minutes away from his first NHL shutout.
Instead, he was handed a crushing 2-1 defeat Saturday night by the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center.
In Hart’s first NHL road appearance of his young career, Jonathan Huberdeau finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play by scoring from the right circle with 1:06 left to snap a 1-1 tie.
The 20-year-old Hart, looking unflappable for much of the game, stopped 34 of 36 shots.
Midway through the third period, Hart got a huge assist as teammate Radko Gudas cleared a puck that was in midair and about to go into the net. About a minute later, he stopped Aleksander Barkov on the doorstep.
But the Panthers ended Hart’s shutout when Mike Hoffman scored a power-play goal from the right circle, taking a slick pass from Huberdeau and whipping a one-timer past the rookie. That tied the game at 1-1 with 6:44 left.
Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere grew up near the Florida Panthers’ arena and used to attend their games as a kid.
So, yes, there was an extra bit of satisfaction early in Saturday’s game when he ripped a left-circle shot past James Reimer, giving the Flyers a 1-0 lead with 18:15 left in the first period. The goal drew loud cheers from the thousands of Flyers fans at the road game, including his family and friends.
“That,” Gostisbehere said after scoring his third goal in 10 career games against the Panthers – and his second at the BB&T Center, “was pretty cool.”
Weal, who replaced the injured Nolan Patrick, got into the zone and made a nice set up to Gostisbehere.
“I saw a chance for me to get up there in the play and I yelled before he gave it to me,” Gostisbehere said after scoring his fifth goal of the season. “I was just waiting for him to give me a little flash screen to take the goalie’s eyes away, so I picked my spot and I had a lot of time.”
Florida, which allowed two early goals in its 5-3 loss Friday to visiting Montreal, failed to get a shot on a five-on-three power play that lasted 40 seconds. Sean Couturier led the Flyers on the penalty kill.
The Flyers later had a golden chance when Florida had a five-on-four power play, but Couturier could not handle Claude Giroux’s two-on-one pass.
The Panthers controlled the last part of the opening period, getting numerous chances, including a two-on-one in which Huberdeau fired wide. The odd-man rush was created by a Wayne Simmonds turnover.
Hart, making the first road start in his young NHL career, was extremely sharp in the first period, playing the angles perfectly and stopping all 14 Florida shots. He has allowed just one first-period goal in his four starts.
Thirty-five seconds into the second period, Hart made an outstanding save on Denis Malgin’s point-blank attempt to keep the Flyers ahead. Later in the second, he made a pair of key saves on Evgeni Dadonov in close.
Down the other end, Reimer was also sharp, denying Michael Raffl from point-blank range early in the second and stopping the ever-present Weal from the right circle with 4:41 left in the session.
Weal had played in just two of the Flyers' previous 12 games, but he was one of their best players Saturday.
The Flyers finish the five-game road trip by playing Carolina on Monday and Nashville on Tuesday. ... Patrick, who has an undisclosed upper-body injury, participated in Saturday’s morning practice but isn’t expected back in the lineup until Thursday against visiting Carolina. ... In the World Junior tournament, Flyers prospect Joel Farabee had a hat trick Friday as the United States blasted Kazakhstan, 8-2.