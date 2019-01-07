According to Boyle, Amtrak will meet again with Oat Foundry later this week to review a proposal to create a sign that is more clearly legible, and therefore in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. In the interim, he said, he was urging Amtrak not to follow through with plans to take down the old sign, made by the Italian company Solari in 1971, and replace it with televisions as an interim measure. Boyle noted that, as the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed in 1990, the sudden urgency of updating the sign seemed unclear.