The People For People Charter School at 800 N. Broad St. was closed Wednesday due to fire and water damage in the building, the School District said.
After-school activities, including athletic programs, also were cancelled.
The Fire Department said the cause of the blaze on the fourth floor of the building was under investigation. The fire was first reported about 9 p.m. Tuesday and declared under control in about 40 minutes. No injuries were reported.
The extent of damage was not immediately known.