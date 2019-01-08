About 150 federal employees and supporters are rallying in front of the Liberty Bell to protest the partial government shutdown and pay freeze.
The rally was organized by the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), which represents about 10,000 workers in Philadelphia, including Transportation Security Administration agents, Department of Housing and Urban Development employees, and correctional officers, and the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU), representing more than 5,000 employees locally.
The protesters who gathered on a dreary, chilly Tuesday morning are among the thousands of employees that have either been laid off or forced to work without pay since the shutdown began Dec. 22.
U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick -- a Republican from Bucks County who has touted his independence from the White House and was an FBI agent in California in 2013 during the last federal shutdown, told the crowd that shutdowns can endanger national security.
Another protest by federal unions is planned for Thursday morning in Washington outside AFL-CIO headquarters, and the NTEU plans to bus members to D.C.
With more than 45,000 federal employees in the Philadelphia metro area, the region has one of the largest concentrations of government workers outside of the Washington area.
The next scheduled payday for federal workers is Friday. Phil Glover, president of the local AFGE district, said he does not expect his members to get paid and has been advising them to inquire about unemployment benefits with their states of residence.
Alex Jay Berman, a NTEU leader, said he’s telling his members that it’s a personal choice, as they may ultimately have to pay unemployment benefits back if they get back pay.