I guess if you’re going to partially shut down the U.S. government, now is the best time of year to do it.
The shutdown, which is officially entering its second full week, has cut back on the services offered by federal agencies including the Departments of Transportation, Interior, Agriculture, Commerce and Treasury. Many small businesses not only rely on the services provided by these agencies but from the revenues that they indirectly generate. Already, some of these businesses are feeling the impact.
“This is the holiday season, I understand this.” Sam Samhori told a local television station near San Francisco. “But right now it’s lunchtime and I have nobody.” Samhori owns a small deli and pizzeria that primarily caters to the lunchtime crowd near a federal office complex. Unfortunately, that facility has been shut this week and because of this, he - and other small business owners in the area that also serve federal workers around the country - have seen revenues significantly drop. Unfortunately, Samhori has had to cut back hours and send employees home early.
But Samhori’s deli isn’t the only company affected by the shutdown. In West Texas, the nonprofit Big Bend History Association says it will likely lose about $35,000 a week from lost sales at its bookstore due to the closure of a nearby national park, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Other businesses nearby and adjacent to similar tourist sites have also suffered room and trip cancellations.
In Washington state, the main road to an entrance at the Olympic National Park hasn’t been plowed since the shutdown and that in turn has forced the closing of local ski resorts. “This is the absolute worst time for this to happen.” Gary Holmquist, a national park liaison with the Hurricane Ridge Winter Sports Club nonprofit that runs the ski slope, told the Journal.
The federal shutdown means that approvals for much needed permits and licenses at small businesses around the country have ground to a halt. That's already impacted Benfield Wines, a family owned winery in Ohio whose owners are awaiting permission from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau for a new product line.
It has also extended the waiting period for Toby McAdam, the owner of a Montana herbal company that’s applied for approval from the Food & Drug Administration to sell his products. Many independent farmers are also on edge because, although the U.S. Department of Agriculture has assured growers that subsidy checks and other payments would go out during the first week of the shutdown, direct payments to some of those farmers, as well as loan and disaster assistance programs, have been put on hold.
Financing is also taking a hit. A few small business owners applying for Small Business Administration-backed loans near the end of the year have seen their applications halted as a result of the shutdown. “It’s affecting us pretty deeply, and we’re having to change course because of it in a dramatic fashion,” one owner in Huntsville, Alabama told a local television station.
Reports like the above are common from around the country, but for now they’re still few and far between. That’s because the government shutdown has occurred in the middle of the holiday season where most companies – including many of my small business clients - have been either shut or working on a very limited basis.
The full effects of the shutdown, if it continues into January, will begin to become more serious, particularly for small business owners. Help from the IRS will be limited. Loan guarantees from the Small Business Administration will be held up. Passports, permits and licenses will be withheld. Government contracts will be delayed.
More importantly, a continuing shutdown will begin to have a significant impact on the paychecks of federal employees who, in many parts of the country, provide the livelihood for pizza shops, repair centers, service providers and other mom and pop merchants in their communities. The impact on confidence, spending and economic output from an extended closure would impact the rest of us who run small companies.
Most experts don’t think it likely that the shutdown will continue for a very long time and there are already rumblings in Washington of a compromise. But until that happens, let’s hope the small business owners affected – or will be affected - have squirreled away enough reserves to help navigate themselves through this unexpected and frustrating challenge.
Is this happening to you? If you’re a small business in the Philadelphia area who is being affected by the government shutdown, email us at business-desk@philly.com