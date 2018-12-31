It has also extended the waiting period for Toby McAdam, the owner of a Montana herbal company that’s applied for approval from the Food & Drug Administration to sell his products. Many independent farmers are also on edge because, although the U.S. Department of Agriculture has assured growers that subsidy checks and other payments would go out during the first week of the shutdown, direct payments to some of those farmers, as well as loan and disaster assistance programs, have been put on hold.