If you’re planning a trip to Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, or Valley Forge National Park, check the news first. Those sites are managed by the National Park Service and usually are among the earliest and most visible federal services to close or offer curtailed access. Other sites in the city, and the Independence Visitors Center, are not funded by the federal government and should operate normally. Washington Crossing Historic Park in Bucks County should not be shuttered — the park is operated by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and a nonprofit group. So the annual Christmas reenactment of the sneak attack on Trenton should be uninterrupted.