Those who want a loan must first fill out an application at http://hflphillyorg/shutdownloans.htm, after which those found eligible will be given an appointment to pick up a check at the Constitution Center at 525 Arch St. There they will be required to show a photo ID along with proof of address and that they are a federal employee who is not being paid due to the government shutdown. They must also show an old pay stub to verify their salary.