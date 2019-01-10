Firefighters found a man dead Thursday after putting out a blaze in a house in Philadelphia’s Juniata Park section.
The fire in the house along the 4300 block of Bennington Street was reported shortly before midnight and arriving units reported finding heavy smoke from the second floor of the two-story rowhouse, officials said. The fire was declared under control around 12:15 a.m.
Fire Department Commissioner Adam Thiel told reporters at the the scene that firefighters making a secondary search of the house found the body of the man, whose name was not released but who was reported to be 67-years-old.
The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Fire marshals are investigating to determine the cause of the fire, Thiel said.