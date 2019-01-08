Seen as a measure that could win bipartisan support in Congress — polls by Quinnipiac University have found between 94 and 97 percent of Americans supporting it — a background-check bill has been at the top of the wish-list for gun control advocates for several years. While checks are currently required for most gun sales, some private, online, or gun show sales can legally be completed without checks of a buyer’s criminal record, a “loophole” the proposal would aim to close.