A bill requiring universal background checks on gun sales is set to be introduced by House Democrats on Tuesday afternoon, checking off a top priority for the new Democratic majority just five days into the new legislative session and offering the first true chance at passing a gun-control measure in the House in several years.
Tuesday marks the eighth anniversary of the Tucson shooting that killed six and wounded former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D., Ariz.). She will appear with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and Rep. Mike Thompson (D., Calif.) to introduce the bill.
“[W]ith our new majority, we will finally take decisive action to help save lives,” Thompson, chair of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, tweeted Friday. “The American people have been demanding we work to help prevent gun violence and this new Congress will deliver.”
Seen as a measure that could win bipartisan support in Congress — polls by Quinnipiac University have found between 94 and 97 percent of Americans supporting it — a background-check bill has been at the top of the wish-list for gun control advocates for several years. While checks are currently required for most gun sales, some private, online, or gun show sales can legally be completed without checks of a buyer’s criminal record, a “loophole” the proposal would aim to close.
But public support has not led to national legislation. In 2013, after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., background checks looked like the gun-control measure most likely to pass. The Manchin-Toomey bill, put forward by Pennsylvania Republican Pat Toomey and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, failed in the Senate by six votes.
Since, gun-control bills introduced in Congress have not been given votes by the Republican leadership. In November, when a Democratic majority was elected and gun-control advocates -- including a few Republicans -- entered the House in a flood, in some cases ousting National Rifle Association-backed conservatives, activists rejoiced, hailing the new makeup as a sign of a sea change on gun issues.
Among gun-control supporters are Philadelphia-area Democrats Madeleine Dean, Mary Gay Scanlon, and Chrissy Houlahan.
“I am looking forward to cosponsoring. I think as they introduce it they haven’t sought cosponsors yet, but I’m planning to sign on, as are the other women from southeastern Pennsylvania. We all signed on jointly to the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force,” Scanlon told The Inquirer Tuesday.
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, the Bucks County Republican, also supports background checks and was endorsed by Giffords' gun-control group in the midterm. His office did not immediately respond to questions about whether he would back the bill.
A companion bill is being introduced in the Senate Tuesday, announced a day earlier by the two Connecticut senators, Democrats who have pushed gun-control legislation since the Sandy Hook shooting in their state.
“97% of Americans support universal background checks. The only place this bill is controversial is in the halls of Congress,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D., Conn.) tweeted Tuesday, following with a list of 97 people who had been killed by gun violence.
Gun-control advocates hope passage in the House will put public pressure on Republican senators, but it is unlikely the GOP leadership will bring the bill up for a vote.
“It is going to be difficult. We will likely have to find about a dozen Republicans who will vote with us, but there are lots of Republicans who are on the ballot in 2020,” Murphy said at a Monday press conference in Hartford, The Connecticut Mirror reported.
Toomey said in an op-ed piece published Monday in The Morning Call that Congress should enact his and Manchin’s background-checks measure.
“A silver lining of Democratic control of the House is that they may pass background check legislation,” Toomey wrote. “This could boost momentum for Senate passage of my bill... to extend background checks to cover all commercial sales, including those made at gun shows and online.”
More details about the proposal are set to be announced at Pelosi and Thompson’s 4:30 p.m. news conference with Giffords.
“Speaking is still difficult for me, but I don’t think I can make myself more clear: Congress must act to make our country safer from gun violence,” Giffords, who still suffers from effects of the shooting, tweeted Tuesday morning. “And today, we will do exactly that with the introduction of a bipartisan background checks bill.”
Staff writer Juliana Feliciano Reyes contributed to this story.