A bill signed into law Tuesday will offer some protections to month-to-month renters in Philadelphia from vindictive or unexpected evictions.
The bill, which Council passed in early December, requires landlords to have a good reason for evicting someone with a Philadelphia lease lasting less than one year.
As originally proposed, the bill covered all leases, but building owners and landlord associations fought back, saying it put unfair burdens on landlords, which could dissuade them from renting and infringed on their ability to run their business.
The bill came out of an eviction crisis in Philadelphia where one in 14 people had evictions filed against them in 2017. Councilman Curtis Jones also saw it as a guard against displacement in neighborhoods where living costs are rising and landlords may want to renovate properties and raise rent. The bill does little to protect against that, though. Among the permitted causes for evicting someone is if the landlord intends to make repairs on a unit.
Other “good causes” include non-payment of rent, breach of the lease, damage to property, nuisance behavior, refusal to allow the landlord to make repairs, or to sign a revised lease. A landlord can also evict someone if he intends to rent the unit to a member of his immediate family.
To terminate for good cause, a landlord must give the tenant 30-days notice or the lease will automatically renew for another month.
It’s meant to protect people from being evicted for complaining about needed repairs or reporting a landlord to the city, as often happens, said Rue Landau, Executive Director of the Fair Housing Commission.
“There are far too many low-income people in Philadelphia living in rental units in need of significant repairs,” Landau said. “This Good Cause bill strengthens the Fair Housing Ordinance and will keep unscrupulous landlords from committing unfair rental practices and terminating leases simply because tenants request necessary repairs."
The bill will go into effect April 22.