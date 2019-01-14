No miraculous double-doinks.
No Philly Specials.
Just a pass that slipped through the normally reliable hands of Alshon Jeffery, and the Eagles' phenomenal year of defending its Super Bowl title came to a heartbreaking end in the Big Easy.
Back home, Philly and its faithful turned to social media to show the team there are no hard feelings. In post after post, a grateful city thanked a scrappy team for a wild season and the experience of a Super Bowl victory that hasn’t lost its giddy factor nearly a year later in a town not easy to win over.
Sprinkled in the reaction were special shout-outs to Nick Foles, who might have played his last game in Eagles green.