Let’s be honest: If you’re in Philadelphia on Sunday, chances are you won’t be able to avoid Eagles fans no matter where you go. That’s why, if you’re really set on not seeing a single Nick Foles jersey, you might just need to head to another city. We picked Pittsburgh not only because the Steelers are out of the playoffs, but because there’s a ton to do there. You can sip beer in a church-turned-brewery at Church Brew Works; check out some vibrant street art at Randy Wilson’s “Randyland,” (considered the most colorful art museum in the country); or compare gooey, cheesy slices at Mineo’s and Aiello’s, two Pittsburgh pizza staples that have had a rivalry for decades. Not a bad way to spend a weekend.