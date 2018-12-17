Pederson also helped Foles by sticking with the run, even when the results weren’t always there. The Eagles’ run-pass ratio in the first half was 16-14. It brought play action into the picture and kept the Rams defense on its toes. Pederson went more with “12” personnel, as many had suggested. For only the third time this season, Goedert played more than 60 percent of the snaps (39 of 64). That meant less of Golden Tate (22 snaps), but he still chipped in with five catches for 43 yards. Nelson Agholor played every snap but one, but finished with only one catch for eight yards. I’d cut into his playing time, not Goedert’s, to get Tate on the field more.