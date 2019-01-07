The pilot had warned the passengers: Things for the Eagles didn’t look good.
At that point, the Eagles were down by 5, around the two-minute warning, against the Bears in the wild card game. But no one on Sunday afternoon’s Spirit flight from Philadelphia to Fort Myers, Fla., could watch what would happen next. The Rev. Herb Lusk, who counsels Eagles players and staff as a team chaplain, and a former Eagle himself, was aboard. He wasn’t going to take that rough news sitting down.
“Let’s pray,” he announced suddenly. His friend The Rev. Reginald Johnson said Lusk quickly calling together those around him: “It was a like a crisis.”
The Eagles didn’t have much time, so Lusk didn’t waste any. He prayed for the team. He prayed for Nick Foles. He didn’t leave out that Foles is a good fellow, a God-fearing fellow at that. If the Lord could give Nick one more shot, that’s what they needed, Lusk prayed.
Afterward, as the jet was landing, passengers learned of the reversal of fates. Not only had the Birds scored a touchdown, but the Bears missed a game-winning field goal, a goal-post-clanging moment that fans quickly christened the “double doink.”
“We almost tore that plane up,” Lusk said.
Lusk, who leads the Greater Exodus Baptist Church near Broad and Fairmount, is still celebrating. After the game he went to visit a former seminary classmate in Naples who had taped the playoff for him. Seeing how the events unfolded confirmed for the former running back that the Lord answered his prayer, but Lusk doesn’t want to take too much credit.
“I don't want to minimize it, but the Bible is very clear: Faith without works is dead,” Lusk explained. “You have divine intervention, but you have human responsibility. Those two things go together. They’re a very talented team is what I’m saying.”
Lusk, speaking by phone, said he was surprised to learn that Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester tipped the ball, a move that’s become more clear with slo-mo replays. Learning this only provided more proof for Lusk: You need the work of the people, but you also need God’s touch.
“I’ve seen a lot of field goals that got tipped and went in," Lusk said. "But not this one.”