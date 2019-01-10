Philadelphia Police on Thursday charged a 24-year-old man for allegedly throwing the punch to the head that led to the death of a fellow dog walker in a South Philly park last weekend.
Matthew Thomas Oropeza, of the 1600 block of South Sixth Street, is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, police said. He was also charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment of another person and making terroristic threats in Saturday’s attack on Drew Justice at Gold Star Park, which is bounded by Wharton, Marshall, Manton and Sheridan Streets between Sixth and Seventh Streets.
Oropeza turned himself into police Thursday afternoon, and was scheduled be arraigned later in the day.
Public records show that Oropeza moved into the neighborhood last summer from Delaware County, where he lived between 2013 and June 2018. Court records show two previous arrests for fighting, in Brookhaven in 2013 and in Ridley Township in 2016.
In 2013, he pleaded guilty, and in 2016 his disorderly conduct charges, as well as accompanying drug misdemeanors, were dismissed after he successfully completed a diversionary program.
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Justice, 38, a homicide. Justice, who lived across the street from Gold Star Park, died from a “blunt impact trauma injury to the head."
Witnesses told police that Justice and his fiancee, Kristi Buchholz, were walking their black Shih Tzu shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday in the park when Justice asked Oropeza, who was walking his dog, to put a leash on his animal.
Oropeza took offense, police said, and punched Justice in the face. Justice then fell backward and hit his head on the ground. He was pronounced dead at 9:51 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.