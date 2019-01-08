The Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday said the death of 38-year-old Drew Justice, who died Saturday after being punched once in an altercation with another dog walker in a South Philly park, was a homicide.
Justice, who lived across the street from Gold Star Park, died from a “blunt impact trauma injury to the head,” the office announced Tuesday.
The news came as police continue to investigate the attack and whether a crime would be charged. Officers questioned an unnamed “person of interest” in the case Monday, but as of Tuesday afternoon had not identified the man or filed any charges.
Witnesses told police that Justice and his fiancee, Kristi Buchholz, were walking their black Shih Tzu shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday in the park when Justice asked another dog walker to put a leash on his animal.
The man took offense, police said, and punched Justice in the face. The 38-year-old data management programmer then fell backward and hit his head on the ground. He was pronounced dead at 9:51 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Regan Cooper, chair of the Friends of Gold Star Park group, said in an email Tuesday that Buchholz has been an “enthusiastic” member of the park community since she moved into her South Sheridan Street home in 2015. Buchholz has not spoken publicly since the attack.
After Justice moved in last year, he “matched her dedication to community service and our park community,” Cooper said. “He raked leaves at cleanup days, hung lights for our winter celebration, and was always up for firing up the grill to feed volunteers or raise money for the park.
"He will be greatly missed.”