A South Philadelphia dog walker was killed in front of his fiancee Saturday night after a dispute with another dog walker at Gold Star Park.
Police were called shortly after 9 p.m. to Sixth and Wharton Streets to respond to a “person screaming.” When they arrived, officers found a 38-year-old man unconscious on the sidewalk where a neighbor was trying to revive him with CPR. Medics sped the victim to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m.
According to police, the victim and his fiancée were walking their dog when another man came by with an unleashed animal. Neighbors said the victim asked the man to not let the animal run free. The man took offense and threw a punch. The blow sent the victim staggering backward to the ground where he hit his head.
Police continued to speak with witnesses on Sunday afternoon and review surveillance images. They have not made an arrest.