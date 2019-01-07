Philadelphia Police on Monday said they have identified the 38-year-old dog walker who died after being punched in a South Philly park and said they are questioning a “person of interest” in the Saturday night attack.
The victim was Drew Justice, of the 1200 block of South Sheridan Street, said police spokesperson Jeff Chrusch. He declined to name the person being questioned. No charges have been filed.
Witnesses told police that Justice and his fianceé, were walking their dog shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at Gold Star Park at Sixth and Wharton Streets, when Justice asked another dog walker to put a leash on his animal.
The man took offense, police said, and punched Justice in the face. He then fell backward and hit his head on the ground, police said.
Medics took Justice to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:51 p.m.
Chrusch said police are awaiting results from the medical examiner’s office on the cause and manner of death. They are expected to be released Tuesday.