Two national store chains that have operated from the Philadelphia area and faced stiff competition from cheap China imports sold online now look like they will survive to do business under new owners after the latest bankruptcy reorganizations, as the retail industry struggles to keep stores relevant in the face of tough Internet and global competition.
David’s Bridal, the Conshohocken-based chain of 300 bridal stores, says it has completed its financial restructuring and exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy under chief executive Scott Key and under the control of creditors led by Bank of America Corp.
Despite the reorganization, which began in November, Key said in a statement that “dresses arrived on time, stores remained open.” He promised lower prices in stores and online, more styles and sizes, free Blueprint Registry services, and more live wedding-planning events in stores to boost sales.
“The David’s Bridal stock went to the pre-petition term loan lenders (led by Bank of America), the holders of unsecured notes claims and the lenders under the exit facility," says Ted Gavin, managing partner of Wilmington bankruptcy consulting firm Gavin/Solmonese. "The identities of the actual parties aren’t disclosed in the plan or disclosure statement.”
David’s Bridal has said its reorganization plan cuts debt by $450 million, while giving suppliers and financial creditors more control over the company, whose cash position deteriorated since its 2012 acquisition by private-equity investor Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. That buyer had said it had plans for expansion in the U.S. and abroad, but a continued drop in weddings in its home U.S. market, and rising competition from China-based Internet dress storefronts -- plus the owner’s and lenders' cash demands -- hurt the company’s profitability.
Separately, Bicycle Reporter and Industry News cites an official of the seller plus unnamed “multiple sources” confirming that Amsterdam-based Head, which makes skiing, tennis, swimming and other sporting goods, last week agreed to buy assets of Advanced Sports Enterprises for $22 million at Wednesday’s bankruptcy auction.
Advanced Sports officials declined to comment pending bankruptcy court approval of the sale, which is expected at a hearing in Durham, N.C. this Tuesday, Jan. 22.
Advanced’s chief executive is Patrick Cunnane, husband of newly-elected Montgomery County congresswoman Madeline Dean (D-Pa.) Advanced is based in Durham, N.C., with a warehouse and offices in Northeast Philadelphia. Dean listed Advanced Sports and related investments as her family’s largest asset in her campaign finance papers.
The reported sale price is a fraction of the $100 million-plus in debt to Taiwan-based suppliers of Advanced’s mostly China-built bikes, Canadian pension investors and other creditors whom Cunnane named in a petition when he filed for bankruptcy in November, the week after his wife’s election to Congress.
The company’s Performance bike stores in Paoli, Philadelphia and 100 other cities have been holding going-out-of-business sales since shortly after the bankruptcy filing.
But Cunnane has said he hopes the stores and warehouses will remain open and most of his company’s and affiliates' nearly 2,000-plus employees will keep their jobs.
Cunnane and Dean have both challenged President Trump’s import taxes, aka tariffs, and other policies designed to limit U.S. imports from China and strengthen U.S. manufacturing. In testimony before a federal trade agency last year, Cunnane said the effect of the policy would likely not be to boost U.S. bike and accessories manufacturing, but rather to move it to smaller countries where manufacturing is even cheaper than China, such as Vietnam, while also boosting U.S. retail prices.
Cunnane cheered a later action by the Trump administration that had the effect of making it more expensive for consumers to buy bikes directly from Chinese Web sites -- similar to the direct China sales alternatives that have stiffened competition for David’s Bridal.
In a separate asset sale, Specialized Bicycle agreed to buy the Roubaix bole brand in the U.S. from Advanced from ASE for $700,000, Bicycle Reporter reported.