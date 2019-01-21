Cunnane and Dean have both challenged President Trump’s import taxes, aka tariffs, and other policies designed to limit U.S. imports from China and strengthen U.S. manufacturing. In testimony before a federal trade agency last year, Cunnane said the effect of the policy would likely not be to boost U.S. bike and accessories manufacturing, but rather to move it to smaller countries where manufacturing is even cheaper than China, such as Vietnam, while also boosting U.S. retail prices.