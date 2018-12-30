A 50-year-old man lost a foot Sunday after it became wedged in train tracks and was run over by a passing freight train in Southwest Philadelphia, authorities said.
The incident happened near 2200 S. 58th St. shortly after 2 a.m., according to police.
The man, whose identity was not released, was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.
The CSX freight train, which originated in Waycross, Ga., and was carrying mixed cargo, was traveling in the northbound direction, a company spokesperson said.