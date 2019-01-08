Through the last 10 or 15 years, Verizon and others have said that light-based fiber telecom lines were the only future for high-speed internet and would kill cable’s coaxial lines. Verizon pumped billions of dollars into fiber-to-the-home and marketed the service as Verizon Fios. But cable companies continued to boost speeds over the coaxial lines and competed with fiber, though it was never clear how fast cable could make its coaxial-and-fiber network go.