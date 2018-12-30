When I was growing up, there was a genre of James Bond-type movie thriller in which a maniacal billionaire or evil genius is holed up in an inaccessible mountain lair having invented some kind of doomsday device that threatens to destroy the whole planet until our hero saves the day with seconds to spare. A part of me always questioned the logic of these films — who would actually do such a thing? Little did I expect to see this scenario play out in my lifetime, with the earth-destroying madman not under the North Pole but barricaded in a White House bedroom with a TV remote, wreacking havoc not with the push of a button but the stroke of a pen.