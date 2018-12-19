I confess I was a little nervous when the students filed in that morning. Would they be interested in this story of the early years of an 85-year-old woman, even if she is one of the great legal minds of our time? I shouldn’t have worried. The students settled down immediately and seemed engaged, gasping at times, and making comments at various scenes, such as when the dean of Harvard Law School accuses Ginsburg and the other eight women in her class of occupying spots that could have gone to men.