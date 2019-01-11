Born in India and reared in North Philadelphia, Anney took a leap four years ago, leaving her teaching job to open a restaurant in South Philadelphia. She painted the storefront’s walls bright orange, decorated it with parasols and murals of Indian movie stars, and served dishes like her delicious coconut-braised short ribs and chicken chaat rolls, which she learned to make from watching her father in her childhood kitchen. After rave reviews, she and her partner closed the restaurant in 2017 for a chance to be part of the Bourse, an historic building Anney always loved. Now, like the Patels, her numbers were about 40 percent from where she hoped they would be the past few weeks, and her stomach churns every time she allows herself to check news about the shutdown.