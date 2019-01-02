Kimberly Mutcherson had barely been in her new job for 24 hours when she started making news.
With her appointment as co-dean of the Rutgers School of Law in Camden -- announced Wednesday by Rutgers-Camden Chancellor Phoebe A. Haddon -- Mutcherson became the first woman, first African American and first LGBTQ person to hold the post.
“It’s always a little depressing to be ‘the first,’" Mutcherson, 46, said Wednesday from New York City, where she had a previously scheduled lecture engagement.
Being the first “makes me think about the number of people who have not gotten access to opportunities like this...because there continue to be barriers to success,” said the Collingswood mother of two.
“It is exciting for me be someone whom other folks can look at and see themselves.”
A 1997 Columbia Law School graduate, Mutcherson joined the Rutgers faculty in 2002 and served as professor and vice-dean of the law school prior to her appointment. She is a prominent legal scholar whose published work frequently focuses on parenting and other issues facing individuals and families in marginalized communities; she also is the co-author of Assisted Reproductive Justice, a forthcoming book from the University of California Press.
“Kim Mutcherson...is passionate about the the value of a legal education [and] sees with clarity the role of the law in protecting individual rights,” Haddon said in a statement. As co-dean, Mutcherson will oversee Rutgers law students in Camden, with David Lopez serving as co-dean for the Newark law students.
“I consider myself an academic activist. Given my background in public interest law, that makes perfect sense,,” said Mutcherson, who was a consulting lawyer at the Center for Reproductive Rights and on staff at the HIV Law Project, both in New York, before she began teaching law.
“The law can be a transformative force in individual lives, and in society,” she said. "I’ve never been cynical about law school and lawyers. I’m proud of the work lawyers do every day.”
Growing up in suburban Silver Spring, MD, Mutcherson knew from an early age that she wanted to go to law school. Both her parents were medical professionals, and her mother’s sister, Iraline Barnes, served as an associate judge of the Washington, D.C. Superior Court.
“I had a person in my family who was a really great role model -- and who was also 'a first’,"said Mutcherson.
The new co-dean said she treasures the fact that, as a state institution, at Rutgers Law "we get a really lovely range of students...from people with generations of lawyers in their families, to people who are the first in their families to go to college.
“I don’t ever want to see that change,” Mutcherson said. “But law schools are trying to figure out what we can do besides [conferring degrees]...Change can be scary, but it can be a way to continue to be an organization that matters.”