When he bought his first suit in 1982, Houshmand, now 64, was not exactly a man of means. So he can empathize with soon-to-graduate Rowan students who are hard-pressed to afford appropriate professional attire. And 'Houshmand’s Hundred-Day Challenge,’ his effort to help them out, has attracted more than 300 donations of business attire for women or men since launching Dec. 1.