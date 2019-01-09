The son of a millworker who grew up in working-class Downingtown, he was “radicalized,” as he puts it, at 20, as a college student at St. Joseph’s University, where the Jesuit values —– service for others, critical questioning, the good in everybody — hit home. After graduation, he did what Philadelphians do: He went to the place where he could be of most help. That was Kensington. At the time, the neighborhood was still clinging to the last gasps of its industrial past. He remembers the block he lived on, the corner stores, the pharmacies. The house where he lived, just a few blocks from ground zero of the opioid crisis, is gone now. He drives by often. “It’s a mess,” he said.