In 2016, I visited Rojava (as the Kurds call their autonomous area in northeastern Syria), crossing the Tigris river by boat from Iraq. In the Rojavan capital of Qamishli, a Kurdish military spokesman showed me materiel seized from ISIS headquarters in towns liberated from ISIS. This included schedules for ISIS vans traveling back and forth to Turkey, as well as lists of Turkish clinics and hospitals that treated wounded ISIS fighters, and the amount of the payments for their treatment.