The question was posed back in November by members of Kensington Voice, a community-driven news project started by Jillian Bauer-Reese, an assistant journalism professor at Temple. They call the Voice a pop-up newsroom, because in its infancy, it doesn’t have a physical office. The neighborhood — its libraries, parks, storefronts and corners — are host to their writing sessions, workshops and editorial meetings. Their mission is simple: At a time when the country is watching Kensington, and often reducing it to nothing more than a staging ground for a crisis, they want to help Kensington tell its story. The whole story.