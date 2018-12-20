Annmarie Ely of North Wales says her family gathers for Boxing Day, Dec. 26: “This gives everyone a chance to stay home on Christmas Day and relax before traveling to see extended family. At Boxing Day, we always sing Christmas carols and have a few people playing instruments. My aunt plays guitar and brings hand bells for the little kids. My brother-in-law plays the piano, and now and then my sister will join in on the flute. I am not a great singer, but love this tradition anyway.”