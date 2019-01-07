During these years of work with the Eagles, I’ve wanted to simplify the broadcasting of football for Latino and Hispanic audiences, since baseball and soccer are the passion sports for our countries. But I want people to live the moment, so I keep my narration to translating to listeners what the key elements are — a touchdown, a field goal — while I add the emotion and passion that Hispanics have for any other sport. Sí, señor and No, señor are very simple words that people who speak English or Spanish understand. It’s a style that I’ve developed for bilingual Hispanics so that all listeners get the feeling of the game, despite the language.