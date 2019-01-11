It’s been five days since Bears kicker Cody Parkey’s 43-yard field goal bounced off the uprights during the NFC wild-card game against the Eagles, securing an unlikely playoff victory for the Birds and making the phrase “double doink” (first uttered by Sunday Night Football’s Cris Collinsworth after the kick) famous across the Delaware valley.
Parkey was drowned in a sea of boos leaving Soldier Field Sunday night after missing the game-winning field goal. On Monday, the NFL ruled that the kick had actually been blocked by Eagles defensive lineman Treyvon Hester.
“I didn’t know it was tipped or anything,” Parkey said in an interview on the TODAY show Friday. “I saw it hit the upright and the crossbar and said, ‘Surely it will go in.’ Unfortunately, it bounced towards me.”
“I’m disappointed that I let the fans, my teammates and the whole organization down,” Parkey added. “I’ll continue to keep my head held high because football is what I do, it’s not who I am.”
Some Bears fans, angry over the loss, even sent Parkey death threats on social media. “I haven’t been on social media or anything like that,” Parkey said.
“Smart man,” TODAY co-host Craig Melvin said.
If Parkey did decide to peek in on social media, he would have found many Bears fans, still raw and disappointed over the loss, unhappy with feel-good nature of his TODAY interview.
Parkey was already in a tough spot with Bears fans heading into the game. Over the course of the season, Parkey made just 23 of 30 field goal attempts, and missed three extra points. He also hit the uprights four times during the Bears' Week 10 win over the Detroit Lions — twice on field goal attempts, twice on extra points.
In 2014, Parkey was voted to the Pro Bowl during his rookie season with the Eagles. But in 2015, he was placed on IR after injuring his groin, and was released by the team ahead of the 2016 season.
Parkey reportedly signed a four-year, $15 million contract last March with the Bears, with $9 million guaranteed. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bears owe Parkey $3.5 million next season whether he’s on the roster or not.
Eagles will face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs. So who does Parkey think will win?
“I’m a Bears fans through and through, regardless. I’m neutral,” Parkey said.
