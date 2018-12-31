Flyers forward Jori Lehtera was charged Monday with allegedly buying drugs from a large cocaine distribution ring in his native Finland.
Lehtera, 30, is accused of purchasing a total of eight grams of cocaine in June and July, in nightclubs in the town of Tampere, according to Finnish news reports. Prosecutors are seeking a five-month sentence.
Lehtera, one of 22 defendants in the case, told police that he knows two of the other men charged but denied buying drugs from them. He said he once paid 6,000 Euros for one of the men to attend drug rehab.
“I paid for his detoxing treatment," Lehtera told the police, according to Finland’s Urheilu television station. "For my part, it was charity. I felt I did the right thing.”
A spokesperson for the Flyers declined to comment Monday morning. Lehtera’s attorney, Ari Nieminen, could not be reached for comment but has previously denied Lehtera’s involvement.
The Finnish newspaper Aamulehti reported that the trial is expected to last six days, and Lehtera was not required to appear in court Monday. Lehtera, who will become an unrestricted free agent after the season, is currently on the road with the Flyers. The team plays the Carolina Hurricanes Monday evening.
The case against Lehtera first made headlines in Finland in the fall, but the details of the investigation did not become public until Monday. In Finland, police records are often not released until the first day of a trial.
Other defendants in the case are charged with bringing drugs into the country and selling them. In total, the ring is accused of moving more than 1.8 kilos of cocaine in the Tampere region, according to court records. Some of the drugs were allegedly stashed in the locker room of a public sauna, Aamulehti reported. Prosecutors are seeking eight to 10 year sentences against the main suspects.
As part of the investigation, police recorded phone calls between Lehtera and another suspect. Urheilu reported that police questioned Lehtera twice, in August in Finland and in November over Skype.