Mulligan and McGorry know this territory well. They are Coca-Cola veterans, with a combined 55 years of experience across Coke operations. But they also started Liberty at a time when revolts against sugary beverages have led to changes from City Hall to the boardroom: There is Philly’s tax on sugary and diet drinks – which Mulligan and McGorry do not like – and the multiplicity of products that the company has rolled out – more than 500 globally in 2017 – which they do like.