If that plant or tree you’re considering is shorter than you’d like, make or buy a special pedestal for it. Ideas include stacked sturdy boxes, a plant stand, or even a chair or stool. Paint your pedestal or stool white or leave it natural. Or cover it with satiny white or metallic silver fabric, or use something more textural like a thick knit or faux fur throw blanket. You could also cluster three different sizes of the same type of plant for a grove of nontraditional Christmas trees. If you want something a touch more traditional, gather some natural tree boughs for wreaths, centerpieces, or mantel decor to bring in the scent of a traditional Christmas tree. Or, go with just bare twigs and branches sprayed or brushed lightly with metallic paint for a rustic look.