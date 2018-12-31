That twinkling Christmas tree in your living room is probably already dropping needles, a reminder that the holiday season is just about over.
In Philadelphia you have the option of recycling a live tree instead of just hauling it to the curb where it would be disposed of as regular trash. Last year, residents recycled nearly 6.5 tons.
The city’s 2019 tree recycling program starts Wednesday, Jan. 2 and runs through Saturday, Jan. 12. First, however, tree owners should strip all tinsel, lights and decorations from the trees before hauling them to one of nearly two-dozen locations that will be open for recycling. Make sure they are not tied.
Five main locations will remain open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays:
- 3901 N Delaware Ave., Port Richmond
- 2601 West Glenwood Avenue, Strawberry Mansion
- 3033 South 63rd Street, Southwest Philadelphia
- Domino Lane and Umbria Street, Northwest Philadelphia
- State Road and Ashburner Street, Northeast Philadelphia
And, on Jan. 5 and Jan. 12, both Saturdays, the city expands the number of drop-off locations to 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Artificial trees are generally not recyclable and should be disposed of as regular trash.
If you still have questions, call the city’s Customer Affairs Unit at 215-686-5560.