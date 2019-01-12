A 28-year-old man was convicted Friday of first-degree murder in the 2015 fatal shooting of another man in Chester.
Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland said Vincent Clark, of the 1200 block of Clover Lane in Chester, also was found guilty by a Delaware County Court jury of firearms charges in connection with the May 31, 2015, slaying of Michael Collier, 33.
On that night, Clark ambushed Collier, shooting him 15 times outside his sister’s home on the 200 block of Engle Street, Copeland said.
Clark’s sentencing is scheduled for Mar. 18.