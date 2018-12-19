Cherry Hill police on Wednesday warned parents not to drop off unsupervised juveniles at the Cherry Hill Mall in hopes of averting a repeat of the chaotic incident involving nearly a 1,000 teens that occurred the day after Christmas last year.
“Over the last few years malls nationwide have seen an increase in the number of unattended juveniles that are dropped off at retail shopping centers creating disturbances and engaging in criminal behavior,” police said in a statement.
“The Cherry Hill Police Department wants everyone to have a safe shopping experience. Parents and guardians should not be dropping off their children unsupervised at retail shopping centers,” the police said.
“Although the Cherry Hill Mall does not enforce a parental escort policy, there is a code of conduct that must be adhered to and anyone acting in an inappropriate manner will be asked to leave,” the police said.
That wording is identical to a similar warning the Cherry Hill police issued last year.
That did not stop a swarm of rowdy teens from frightening shoppers and mall employees on Dec. 26 last year. There were several fights, but no serious injuries were reported. Video of the incident went viral on social media.
Just as they did last year, Cherry Hill police will beef up patrols around and inside the mall and at other shopping centers.
Cherry Hill Police Chief William Monaghan said in an email that this year’s warning “was issued in response to incidents that have occurred historically at the mall at this time of year. It was not in response to any incidents this year.”
A spokesperson for the mall could not be reached for comment Wednesday.