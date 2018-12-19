New Jersey and Pennsylvania are among the 47 states that have created or are considering creating Complete Count Commissions to oversee the 2020 Census. (South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas have declined.) New Jersey’s and Pennsylvania’s plan to convene in the new year. Philadelphia and other cities are creating municipal counterparts. These commissions will be working with the Census Bureau, community organizations, nonprofits, and service providers to come up with the best strategies for reaching residents.